3M launches High Clarity Privacy Filters in the UK

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

3M has announced the UK launch of its High Clarity Privacy Filters, which reduce the risk of sensitive information being viewed on a monitor, laptop or tablet. The new filters are a step-change forward, providing 30 per cent more clarity on average than standard black privacy filters from 3M. This makes them ideal for applications where crisp images are essential, for instance close spreadsheet work, graphic design, CAD, or devices that have high pixel density.