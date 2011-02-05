3M launches High Clarity Privacy Filters in the UK
March 2018 by Marc Jacob
3M has announced the UK launch of its High Clarity Privacy Filters, which reduce the risk of sensitive information being viewed on a monitor, laptop or tablet. The new filters are a step-change forward, providing 30 per cent more clarity on average than standard black privacy filters from 3M. This makes them ideal for applications where crisp images are essential, for instance close spreadsheet work, graphic design, CAD, or devices that have high pixel density.
3M’s micro-louvre technology is used within the new High Clarity Filters to create a glossy finish on both sides and this is what provides the enhanced visual clarity, while also blacking-out side views beyond a 60-degree viewing angle. The new range of filters also reduce blue-light transmissions from screen displays by 35 per cent, and offer protection against dust and scratches.
