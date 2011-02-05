Search
30 June - 1rd July: The 16th edition of The Nuit Du Hack will be held in La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

We had great moments together in Disneyland Paris, but it’s time for us to open a new chapter in our adventure !

For the first time, La Nuit Du Hack will take place in La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris Center !

HZV team is proud to welcome you to a unique venue, specially the Centre de Congrés of La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie !

Just for you, on three levels in mezzanine : a 900 seat amphitheater, 2000m2 of exhibition space, the « Loft » : 1000m2 that will entirely dedicated to the Wargame and much more !

In 2018, La Nuit Du Hack will be : talks, challenges, workshops but also surprises !

For more information: https://nuitduhack.com/en




