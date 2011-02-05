30 June - 1rd July: The 16th edition of The Nuit Du Hack will be held in La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

We had great moments together in Disneyland Paris, but it’s time for us to open a new chapter in our adventure ! For the first time, La Nuit Du Hack will take place in La Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris Center !