3-5 December Paris Conference: Public Safety Communications Europe

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

International and French news gives us examples of crises that seem more and more frequent: wildfires in the United States and Australia, industrial accidents, the consequences of climate change that lead to an increase in natural risks (tornadoes floods, tsunamis, droughts) as well as risks related to internal security (cyber-attacks in hospitals or the ever-present terrorist threat).

The scale of the crises seems to be increasing and the resulting consequences are becoming more dramatic. All actors in the crisis, from public authorities to solution providers, are concerned and are constantly seeking to better prevent and minimize the impact of these crises and to respond to citizens’ concerns. The PSCE conference (Public Safety Communication Europe) of 3-5 December, organized in collaboration with the French Ministry of the Interior, is an opportunity for exchanges at European level. It will address four themes:

• Alert the population quickly and effectively to better protect them

• Use new tools to have an optimal analysis of the crisis situation (use of drones or space applications) as for example during the fire of Notre-Dame de Paris

• Improve the means of communication of intervention services through the use of video and digital

• Ensure better management of information overload by emergency centers and crisis cells