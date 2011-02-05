2nd Address chooses Onfido to power its modern booking experience with trusted AI-powered identity verification

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced a partnership with 2nd Address to verify the identity of its users and build trust through its community of business professionals looking for furnished, long-term rental accommodation in US cities. 2nd Address joins Onfido’s growing roster of leading clients in the rentals and trust marketplace including Zipcar, Couchsurfing and Scoot.

2nd Address has thousands of listings in key US locations including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Boston. The service provides homey accommodations to working professionals for 30 days or longer as an alternative to staying in a hotel.

Onfido swift and secure identity verification technology enables 2nd Address to safely rent accommodations, protecting both travelers and hosts from fraud and building trust with its users. By verifying new users at the point of booking, 2nd Address has more assurance that customers are who they claim to be, making it harder for fraudsters to book accommodations with 2nd Address. Thanks to Onfido AI-powered technology, legitimate travelers and hosts can now be quickly onboarded to 2nd Address. Users simply take a selfie and a photo of their identity document; Onfido then checks that their government ID is authentic, and then matches it to the user’s face.

We chose Onfido because of their commitment to providing an easy online check-in experience for our global guests, said 2nd Address CEO, Chung-Man Tam. 2nd Address is committed to making sure that not only do our guests have a modern booking process but that our hosts receive high-quality guests. Onfido helps us deliver a smooth user experience while also creating the trust and safety that’s crucial to our community."

As the rentals market gets ever more popular, with millions of online transactions happening every month, it’s hard to know if your customers are who they claim to be,â€ said Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder at Onfido. â€œWe bring trust to digital interactions worldwide and pride ourselves on delivering an experience that’s as rapid as it is robust. We are excited to partner with 2nd Address and look forward to working together.