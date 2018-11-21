2N, VIVOTEK, dormakaba, Canon, Xilinx and Siklu to Bring the REVOLUTION to Moscow

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Big global names are introducing revolutionary solutions to the Russian market in 1.5 months on November 21–23 in Moscow – at All-over-IP 2018.

2N Telekomunikace is going into integration delivered with its IP Access Control solutions and SIP doorphones.

VIVOTEK Inc. is bringing up the results of its long journey to complete video surveillance portfolio for transportation applications.

dormakaba is announcing its safe locks designed to protect money, valuables, documents, and sensitive goods from unauthorized access.

Canon is driving control over printing, copying, scanning, and faxing with stories on uniFLOW and Therefore solutions.

Xilinx is switching the local market’s attention to its complete solution set for Machine Vision, Machine Learning and Imaging applications.

Siklu Communication offers uncompromising connection to unconnected areas and enables widespread video surveillance with its radios.

About ALL-OVER-IP 2018 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.

Sponsored by AxxonSoft, Basler AG, VIVOTEK, Electronika, dormakaba, Canon.

November 21–23, 2018

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

www.all-over-ip.ru