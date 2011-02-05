2MP IR Dome Camera with 3.6mm Lens

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Professional Series IP Cameras are built using superior components such as Sony STARVIS sensor and higher MTF lens to offer unmatched image quality especially during the low light conditions. Powered by True WDR algorithm, these cameras offer consistent image quality even in highly varying lighting conditions. Built-in intelligent analytics including Intrusion Detection, Trip Wire, etc. ensure real-time security. Moreover, H.265 compression and Automatic Motion based Frame Rate Reduction save bandwidth and storage up to 50%.