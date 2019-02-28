26th – 28th February 2019- Bangkok, Thailand Cyber Intelligence Asia

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cybercrimes are still a common occurrence globally and many governments are now paying special attention to protecting their critical infrastructures. Other industries are also improving their cyber security systems since the global WannaCry attack affected many industries. Cyber Intelligence Asia is now entering its 7th year and we are pleased to announce that we will be holding the event in Bangkok, Thailand on the 26th – 28th February 2019. The event brings together leading cyber security officials from across Asia-Pacific to present case studies of recent cybercrimes they have faced and how they responded to the threat/crime.

As well as focussing on cybercrimes faced in the region, there will also be discussions based on national cyber security strategies and policies, international cooperation, cyber laws and regulations and threat intelligence.

During the event you will also have the opportunity to meet with leading officials from a number of industries such as healthcare, telecoms, utilities and universities. As well as the government officials from across Asia-Pacific.

