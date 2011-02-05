21st-22nd May: DACHsec – Securing Germany, Austria and Switzerland from Cyber Threats

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

The launching DACHsec cyber security summit dedicated to Germany, Austria and Switzerland arrives in Munich on the 21st-22nd of May 2019. This is a platform for cyber security experts and senior corporate security professionals from DACH’s core industries (including Banking & Finance, Automotive, Insurance, Pharmaceuticals & Chemical, Utilities, and Governments) to discuss their cyber security challenges and collaboratively outline strategies to safeguard from them. This is a CPD certified summit tailored for experienced high-level security professionals from the public and private sectors. 2019 topics include: how to address the cyber security skills shortage challenge; guidelines for data breach recovery; how to secure cloud environments; how to control third-party risks in the supply chain; and the gaps and opportunities of legal regulations.

Topics are addressed in a solutions-oriented manner through an interactive and dynamic agenda of real-life case studies, panel debates, roundtables, focus groups, and more onstage. Offstage, 6+ hours of structured networking allows participants to share first-hand insights with peers, ask for practical advice from experts, generate alliances and gather practical security steps to take away from the summit.

Follow DACHsec’s LinkedIn Showcase Page for relevant content while the summit’s agenda is under production. You will be able to request a detailed brochure at DACHsec’s website soon.

As a subscriber of Global Security Mag, you are eligible for 1 of 10 VIP passes delegate pass, inclusive of:

Interactive on-stage Interviews

Focus Groups and Panel Discussions

Real-life Case Studies

Roundtables

PDFs of all presentations (post summit)

6+ Hours of Networking

Evening Drinks Reception

CPD Certification & More

To claim your discounted pass, use code AFVIP at upon registration at https://cyberseries.io/dachsec/