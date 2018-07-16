Search
21 - 23 November - InfoSecurity Russia 2018 makes its conferences and exposition work together

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

The use of cloud and migration of application: how customers make decisions? Fraud detection – independent mechanism or module as a part of other security instruments?

There are many topics to be discussed during the preparation of conferences. At the moment the following events are under active development:
• Virtualization security (moderator: Mikhail Kader)
• Network Security (together with Security Training Center "Informzaschita")
• Information Security in Finance (moderator: Aleksey Pleshkov)

This year our core events will take place in the same hall with one hour breaks between them for visitors to have a chance to see products of such companies as: StaffCop, CNT Impulse, AV Soft, MitraSoft, OKB SAPR, AMT GROUP, ELVIS+, SAFIB, S-Terra, NPO Echelon, Prosoft, TONK, ALTX SOFT, Indeed Identity, Web Control, RedSoft, Amicon, InAuth, Acribia, Runtex, TerraLink, Factor-ts, Program Verification Systems etc.

