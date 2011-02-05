21 - 23 November: Apply for Physical Security and IT Sales Channels Report for the Russian Market

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

All-over-IP Team is currently working on a new report that will provide an extensive coverage of the physical security, IT infrastructure and smart solutions sales channels in Russia.

Please, apply for receiving the report in PDF >>

The Sales Channels Report will include the following insights:

sales channels by type of supplier business;

the most profitable sales channels;

exclusive commentary of the local market players on:

sales channels that have become exhausted;

changes in the most profitable sales channels;

critical demands from the most profitable channels;

trends in distribution shaping physical security and IT businesses in Russia.

The survey results and conclusions will have a principle impact on the 2018 All-over-IP Business Forum agenda.

About ALL-OVER-IP 2018 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing. Sponsored by AxxonSoft, Baserl AG, VIVOTEK, Argus-Spectrum-International, Electronika.

For exhibiting opportunities, please contact Alla Aldushina at aldushina@groteck.ru. For speaking opportunities please contact Olga Fedoseeva at fedoseeva@groteck.ru.

November 21–23, 2018 Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo www.all-over-ip.ru