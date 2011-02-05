2019 European IT & Software Excellence Awards winners are announced

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

The winners in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019 - the pan-European awards for resellers, ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners – have been revealed at a gala dinner in London on 14 March.

Entries were received from companies of all types and sizes, and with a geographic spread from Russia, Belarus and Turkey to the Nordics and Ireland. Germany fielded a particularly strong year with a variety of solutions; the Balkans shows their usual strengths, especially in public sector projects.

Now in their eleventh year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019 attracted more than 500 entries. The awards were given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes.

The judges, with many decades of experience of IT industry involvement between them, have arrived at a list of winners that they believe truly reflects both the strength of Europe’s IT industry and many of the changes in direction occurring within it.

The categories and winners:

WINNERS 2019

Solution Providers 2019

Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year - IBA Group Connected/Mobility Solution of the Year - Infinity IT Solutions Data Solution of the Year - Econocom Italia Enterprise (Cloud) Solution of the Year - CANCOM Enterprise (on-prem/hybrid) Solution of the Year - Cisilion SME (Cloud or SaaS) Solution of the Year - Utilize Plc SME (on-prem/hybrid) Solution of the Year - 123 Insight Limited Managed Service Solution of the Year - Intersys Ltd Innovating Managed Service Solution of the Year - Corbel Solutions Ltd Vertical Application Solution of the Year - Content Guru Public Sector or Utilities Solution of the Year - LIFE IS HARD SA Security Solution of the Year - RapidFire Tools

ISVs 2019

Connected/Mobility Application Solution of the Year - bibimoney Global Ltd Data, Information or Management or Analytics Solution of the Year - MarkLogic Innovating Technology Solution of the Year - Singlepoint SaaS SMB Solution of the Year - Datto EMEA SaaS Enterprise Solution of the Year - CloudHealth by VMware Software Innovation Solution of the Year - Sequel Business Solutions Vertical Market Solution of the Year - Cybertill

Suppliers 2019

Software Vendor of the Year - Microsoft Technology Vendor of the Year - HPE Service Provider of the Year - Agilitas IT Solutions Connected Technologies Vendor of the Year - Cisco Security Vendor of the Year - Barracuda MSP Channel Programme of the Year - ConnectWise Finance/ Support Services Provider of the Year - Dell Financial Services Cloud Vendor of the Year - Microsoft Distributor of the Year (Over £500m Global Sales) - Tech Data Distributor of the Year (Under £500m Global Sales) - intY Most Effective Channel Marketing Activity of the Year - Datto EMEA