2018 Could be the Year When Consumers Crush Ransomware

April 2018 by F-Secure

Consumers finally have a chance to get the edge on ransomware gangs that have amassed billions of dollars in the past few years. F-Secure SAFE PC has protected users against ransomware effectively thanks to its advanced behavior protection known as DeepGuard. Now its technology has been improved to help individuals crush a threat that has held millions of users’ memories and files hostage.

F-Secure SAFE Internet Security now includes additional behavior-based protection capabilities that monitor selected folders for ransomware-like behavior as part of its DeepGuard Host-based Intrusion Prevention System. In case risky behavior is detected, the process is automatically blocked and users are warned about the potential ransomware.

“Ransomware remains a potent tool for extortionists, but the gold rush has slowed a bit as criminals adjust to the wild fluctuations of the crypto-currency markets and focus on new schemes like cryptojacking,”* says Sean Sullivan, F-Secure Security Advisor. “We know that ransomware gangs can step up attacks on home users as soon as it works for them again. This makes now the ideal time to take action.” In addition to regular backups, a robust internet security solution with multilayered protection is key to protecting against modern malware threats often spread through email attachments or vulnerabilities in unpatched software. Prevention is vital for combatting ransomware’s business model because even when customers pay the ransom, a recent study from the CyberEdge group found that cyber criminals only release the encrypted data about half the time.**

“F-Secure’s DeepGuard functionality identifies attacks based on signs of unauthorized behavior or exploits,” Sean says. "And the new ransomware functionality not only takes on the extortion threat, but it also prevents other unknown or potentially suspect applications from changing, renaming or deleting crucial files in the protected folders. It’s a tool that everyone will benefit from." This new ransomware layer fits right into DeepGuard’s lightweight and comprehensive endpoint protection with minimal impact on the user experience. This seamless new layer of security is included along with SAFE’s award-winning antivirus, Browsing and Banking Protection, and Family Rules, which helps set healthy boundaries for children online.

“For years technology has protected the operating system, so criminals went after data, something that is actually far more important to most people. Today we’re making progress on eliminating that threat,” Sean says. SAFE is available for a free trial through F-Secure’s e-store, and supports Windows PCs, Macs, and Android and iOS devices. Annual subscriptions start at €59.90 for 3 devices.

SAFE is also included in F-Secure TOTAL Security and Privacy, which is now available for a free trial through F-Secure’s e-store, and supports Windows PCs, Macs, and Android and iOS devices. Annual subscriptions start at €79.99 for 3 devices.

