20 - 22 November Moscow: Two speaker slots left in MACHINE VISION CONFERENCE 2019

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

There are only two speaker slots available for booking in Machine Vision Conference 2019. To reserve your speaking session please contact Olga Fedoseeva at fedoseeva@groteck.ru The

conference is sponsored by Basler AG and takes place for the 7th time this year Nov 20, in Moscow.

MACHINE VISION VENDORS DISCUSSION

Vision as an intelligent functional element of complex machines, devices and solutions. Next generation cameras, embedded processing boards, neural networks and machine learning // Industry experts: Basler AG, FRAMOS GmbH, Vitec, XIMEA

Even the best can get better. Enhanced feature set for standard and demanding vision applications offered by new ace 2 camera series // Vladimir Plyusnin, Regional Sales Manager, Basler AG (Ahrensburg, Germany)

Where it gets to more than a "machine vision camera". LED emitters for industrial vision applications // Gerrit-Willem Prins, Head of Sales Europe, OSRAM LED Engin (Munchen, Germany)

Each speaking session is focused on the real value machine vision technology provides for specific customer applications.

If you want to join with a speaker session, fill in the form online or submit your paper at fedoseeva@groteck.ru.

