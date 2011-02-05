20 - 22 November Moscow: Two speaker slots left in MACHINE VISION CONFERENCE 2019
October 2019 by Marc Jacob
There are only two speaker slots available for booking in Machine Vision Conference 2019. To reserve your speaking session please contact Olga Fedoseeva at fedoseeva@groteck.ru The
conference is sponsored by Basler AG and takes place for the 7th time this year Nov 20, in Moscow.
MACHINE VISION VENDORS DISCUSSION
Vision as an intelligent functional element of complex machines, devices and solutions. Next generation cameras, embedded processing boards, neural networks and machine learning // Industry experts: Basler AG, FRAMOS GmbH, Vitec, XIMEA
Even the best can get better. Enhanced feature set for standard and demanding vision applications offered by new ace 2 camera series // Vladimir Plyusnin, Regional Sales Manager, Basler AG (Ahrensburg, Germany)
Where it gets to more than a "machine vision camera". LED emitters for industrial vision applications // Gerrit-Willem Prins, Head of Sales Europe, OSRAM LED Engin (Munchen, Germany)
Each speaking session is focused on the real value machine vision technology provides for specific customer applications.
If you want to join with a speaker session, fill in the form online or submit your paper at fedoseeva@groteck.ru.
12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019 Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.
General Sponsor: Grundig Security
Sponsors: ITV Group, Basler AG, Electronika, Rubicon, Faceter, Milestone Systems, Fort-Telecom, Rubetek, OSRAM LED Engin, HeadPoint
365 days per year: content and digital marketing initiatives
November 20–22, 2019: the in-person event
Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo
www.all-over-ip.ru/en
