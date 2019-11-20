20 - 22 November Moscow: Teaser #1 for All-over-IP Business Forum 2019
January 2019 by Marc Jacob
This is a little teaser for All-over-IP Business Forum 2019 addressed to brands that are willing to shape the future of their customers. We invite you to take action now, towards emerging segments that are quickly gaining traction
Industry 4.0 | Industrial IoT
Digital Home | Getting Ready for 2022
SMART CITY 3.0 | Infrastructure and Services Market
Integrated Security and PSIM | Extracting ROI out of Security
Machine Vision | Reducing Costs and Boosting Performance
IT 4.0 | Businesses in the Digital Economy
Intelligent Video 2.0 | AI Summit
All-over-IP Design Centre | Architects and Engineers’ Meetup
Biometric Congress | Biometric Technology for Management and Security
Access Control Academy | The Aesthetics of Access Control
Data Center Strategies | ICT Infrastructure for Digital Economy
Emerging Technology | Pitch and Demo
The agenda for our marketing campaigns, surveys, customer meetings, content marketing initiatives in Russia for 2019 is now available online >>
The year-running campaign is ending up with All-over-IP Business Forum 2019 that brings highly engaged customers onsite who are arriving for the top-quality content on the Next Big Thing and connections with industry leaders.
Each brand is able to create an individual niche in the customer’s psyche and the channel’s mindset. You only need to be our partner for a specific market segment.
Who will benefit from the partnership strategy? – Brands that are looking to involve customers in a deeper, more sustained relationship with a given technology, solution or concept. And lead them towards new ideas, products, services and values.
12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019
Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing. General Sponsor: Grundig Security. Sponsors: AxxonSoft, Basler AG, Electronika.
November 20–22, 2019
Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo
www.all-over-ip.ru/en
