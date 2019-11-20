20 - 22 November Moscow: Teaser #1 for All-over-IP Business Forum 2019

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

This is a little teaser for All-over-IP Business Forum 2019 addressed to brands that are willing to shape the future of their customers. We invite you to take action now, towards emerging segments that are quickly gaining traction

Industry 4.0 | Industrial IoT

Digital Home | Getting Ready for 2022

SMART CITY 3.0 | Infrastructure and Services Market

Integrated Security and PSIM | Extracting ROI out of Security

Machine Vision | Reducing Costs and Boosting Performance

IT 4.0 | Businesses in the Digital Economy

Intelligent Video 2.0 | AI Summit

All-over-IP Design Centre | Architects and Engineers’ Meetup

Biometric Congress | Biometric Technology for Management and Security

Access Control Academy | The Aesthetics of Access Control

Data Center Strategies | ICT Infrastructure for Digital Economy

Emerging Technology | Pitch and Demo

The agenda for our marketing campaigns, surveys, customer meetings, content marketing initiatives in Russia for 2019 is now available online >>

The year-running campaign is ending up with All-over-IP Business Forum 2019 that brings highly engaged customers onsite who are arriving for the top-quality content on the Next Big Thing and connections with industry leaders.

Each brand is able to create an individual niche in the customer’s psyche and the channel’s mindset. You only need to be our partner for a specific market segment.

Who will benefit from the partnership strategy? – Brands that are looking to involve customers in a deeper, more sustained relationship with a given technology, solution or concept. And lead them towards new ideas, products, services and values.

12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019

Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing. General Sponsor: Grundig Security. Sponsors: AxxonSoft, Basler AG, Electronika.

November 20–22, 2019

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

www.all-over-ip.ru/en