20 - 22 November Moscow: Grundig Becomes Main Sponsor of All-over-IP 2019

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Alexander Denezhko, CEO, Grundig Security in Russia: "The market is seeking intelligent video surveillance products that easily integrate with existing CCTV infrastructure; open APIs for new integrations; and communication between various systems across a single information environment to ensure maximum efficiency".

Grundig Security has become the main sponsor of All-over-IP 2019 in Moscow, a digital media and an annual show that connects the IP industry and accelerates revenue streams from physical security, the Internet of Things, embedded vision, biometrics, artificial intelligence, IP networks, digital cities and factories since 2008.

GRUNDIG brand is far more famous than well-known in Russia and CIS. A German manufacturer, its name synonymous with high-quality radios, TVs and other electronics since 1946, is back on the physical security market with an impressive selection of video surveillance products and solutions to solve security demands in various vertical markets.

Russian customers are now offered from the Grundig diversified camera portfolio up to 10 different intelligent analytics systems by default, with additional solutions on demand. Control systems for the cameras, with standalone recording devices, can be initially installed and extended to provide a large server-client-based system powered by the Grundig VMS C-WERK and clearly displayed on Grundig high-resolution 24/7 industrial monitors.

"Since its first year, All-over-IP has been a professional networking platform to exchange ideas and expertise in our industry", says Alexander Denezhko, CEO, Grundig Security in Russia. – "Here we communicate both with system intergators and end-users. Both of these groups of audience we address at the show believe they cannot use out-of-the-box solutions for unique challenges any more. The market is seeking intelligent video surveillance products that easily integrate with existing CCTV infrastructure; open APIs for new integrations; and communication between various systems across a single information environment to ensure maximum efficiency. Customers are looking to have their vendor and contractor to always be on hand with competent service, a package approach and reliable technology. Those are the reasons why Grundig products are increasingly gaining in popularity".

12th Annual International ALL-OVER-IP 2019

Founded in 2008, All-over-IP is a networking platform for global IT, surveillance and security vendors, key local customers and sales partners where they share knowledge and exchange ideas that are financially rewarding for business. All-over-IP Expo brings together major brands to ensure the best marketplace for the latest technology and innovation, and to lead customers to the Next Big Thing.

365 days per year: content and digital marketing initiatives

November 20–22, 2019: the in-person event

Russia, Moscow, Sokolniki Expo

www.all-over-ip.ru/en