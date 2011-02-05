2 - 4 October The Hague: Critical Infrastructure and Resilience Europe Conference Programme

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Working together for enhancing security

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience Europe, 2nd-4th October 2018, The Hague, Netherlands, will ensure you are up-to-date on the latest issues, policies and challenges facing the security of Europe’s critical national infrastructure (CNI).

You will also gain an insight in to what the future holds for Europe’s, the collaboration and support between member nations required to ensure CNI is protected from future threats and how to better plan, coordinate and manage a disaster.

Who Should Attend

Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience Europe is for:

• Police and Security Agencies

• Emergency Services

• National government agencies responsible for national security and emergency/contingency planning

• Local Government

• CEO/President/COO/VP of Operators of national infrastructure

• Security Directors/Managers of Operators of national infrastructure

• CISO of Operators of national infrastructure

• Facilities Managers – Nuclear, Power, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Telecommunications, Banking and Financial, ISP’s, water supply

• Information Managers

• Port Security Managers

• Airport Security Managers

• Transport Security Managers

• Event Security Managers

• Architects

• Civil Engineers

• EU

• NATO

• Military

• Border Officials Why Attend

CONFERENCE TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION & RESILIENCE BREAK-OUT SESSIONS

With much focus on convergence, the CIP track of the programme delivers discussions to review the potential threats to critical infrastructure, a developing space based CNI and a focus on risk management in ‘Transport, Energy & Telecomms Infrastructure’, three key elements of a countries economic activity. Topics of discussion include:

Emerging and Future Threats on CNI

Space Based CNI

Human Factors, Organisation Risk and Management Culture

Risk Management in Transport, Telecoms and Energy CIP

CRITICAL INFORMATION INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION / CYBER SECURITY BREAK-OUT SESSIONS

With the ever increasing threat from cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, the information and data stored and used by CNI systems and operators can be more crucial than the system itself. A good cyber security strategy is key to any organisation or CNI operator, and what of the increasing impact of cyber attacks on SCADA systems.

Topics of discussion include:

Cyber Security Legislation, Best Practice & Standards

Cyber Defence Strategies

Cyber Technologies to Prevent and Protect

SCADA Systems and IT/OT Integration

SCADA Systems and IT/OT Integration

JOINT PLENARY SESSIONS

Risk and Resilience in CIP and CIIP

PPP Role in CIP

Emergency Preparedness and Response in CNI

Emergency Preparedness and Response in CNI

IET ROUND TABLE DISCUSSIONS

The Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET) will once again be delivering a world class Round Table Discussion with leading experts moderating discussions.

Details of the IET Round Table are available here >>

For full list of speakers and details

