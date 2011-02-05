19 March London - Channel-Sec 2020 announced by IT Europa

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

IT Europa announced today that Channel-Sec 2020, Europe’s leading security event for the channel, will be staged in London on 19 March 2020. Now in its second year, Channel-Sec is focused on the rapidly growing security sector and its changing needs. It is designed to help channel organisations keep up-to-date with evolving customer requirements, the latest technologies and security threats. Channel-Sec 2020 is a high-level conference and networking event that will explore the evolving nature of the security opportunity and challenges facing UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service providers (MSSPs) and ISVs. Among the technology trends examined will be the likely impacts of AI and IoT and the growing importance of managed security services embracing on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions.

Channel-Sec 2020 will provide a forum for developing understanding – from the changing nature of the threat and identifying new opportunities, to building a sound business model, it will also cover specialist legal advice, training and education, understanding risk, exploring new technology areas such as IoT and blockchain, application and end-point security, and the wider issues of negotiating security sales and their implications for customers. Based on trends and research, it will also facilitate the exchange of good working practices using real-world examples drawn from the channel itself and engage top-quality experts to cover the main areas.

Subject areas addressed will include:

· Latest Security Trends

· Application and Endpoint Security

· Cyber Security

· Security Education and Training

· Data Security

· Security as a Service

· Compliance as part of a security portfolio

· Security resource planning and management

Channel-Sec 2020 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 19 March 2020. UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Managed Security Service providers and ISVs marketing to end customers wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at www.channel-sec.com

About IT Europa

IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further detai