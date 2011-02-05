19-21 February 2019 in Rabat : ASEC EXP0 2019

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Scheduled for 19-21 February 2019 in Rabat, the African Security Exhibition & Conference (ASEC EXPO) will be marked by the presence of delegations representing African states and the attendance of many security professionals nationwide. This first edition will focus on "Security Technology Solutions for Human Development in Africa".

This event is an opportunity for experts, professionals and economic operators to exchange their experiences to propose appropriate technological solutions appropriate to the realities of the African continent.

His Majesty Mohammed VI, who cares about the security and protection of the populations in Morocco as well as on the African scale, affirms that "Africa no longer needs ideological slogans, it needs concrete actions in the areas of peace, security and human development ".

In this sense, the experience of the Moroccan kingdom in terms of countering terrorism, hailed by the entire world, is a model that has proven itself. Since 2003, the Moroccan government has implemented a consistent and appropriate counter-terrorism strategy, in terms of legislation, monitoring, vigilance and prevention. The antiterrorist laws have been strengthened in practice by a proactive action of daily protection, of de-radicalization and of securing the territory and its infrastructures.

Through ASEC EXPO exhibition, Morocco also offers African countries its experience and method, and a first-rate technological platform in order to sustain their development.

Indeed, this 100% technological exhibition will offer participants a showcase of options and technological solutions adapted to the public and private sectors. It will also constitute a platform for meetings, conferences and workshops dealing with security under its various parameters, moderated by internationally renowned consultants and specialists in the various segments of security (Electronics, cyber security, fire management, territorial security, smart home ...). Because Africa represents a population of 2 billion residents and in the future an outstanding and potential source of growth. ASEC EXPO will reflect the ambitions of each other, it will offer to participants great opportunities of exchange, to develop partnerships, to learn about advanced security technologies and new industries in terms of security, "B 2 B" mentored by specialists and media and non media coverage.

The objective is to unite in the same line public authorities, security institutions, professional associations, public and private companies, manufacturers, service providers, specifiers and buyers.

As the organizers of the exhibition pointed out, "ASEC EXPO offers a suitable format, a sharp content and an advanced technological attractiveness that will allow everyone to get up to date on technologies of today and tomorrow in the fight against malice and insecurity of individuals, property and data".

Many leading international builders and renowned Moroccan integrators participate in ASEC EXPO 2019, including the Canadian GENETEC, leader in IP security solutions, HANWHA TECHWIN, a Korean manufacturer of video surveillance systems, and HID GLOBAL, an American manufacturer of secure identity solutions.

Web site: http://www.asec-expo.africa/index.php

Linkedin page : https://www.linkedin.com/company/as...

Facebook page : https://web.facebook.com/asec.expo/