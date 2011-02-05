18 - 21 November: Cloud Security Alliance to Address Convergence of Privacy and Security at 2019 EMEA Congress

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

The Cloud Security Alliance(CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced the speaker line-upand session highlightsfor its upcomingCSA EMEACongress(Berlin, Nov. 18-21, 2019). Headlining the event will be twoof the most prominent cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) policy makers — Andreas Könen, Director General CI, Cyber- and Information Security, German Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community (BMI), and Pearse O’Donohue, Director, Future Networks Directorate, European Commission -DG CONNECT. Udo Helmbrecht. Executive Director, ENISA, will also be on hand and will speak to how cybersecurity certification can foster the EU cybersecurity market.

In his address — Cyber Security Act and IT-Security Law 2.0 — Könen will discuss how developments in security labelling, emerging technologies and the expected rapid growth of the IoT have forced enterprises and governments to rethink security requirements and how to implement them and provide insights into the Cyber Security Act and the German IT Security Law 2.0.

This year’s event will focus on two tracks — Cloud Privacy, Governance, and Compliance and Best Practices in Cybersecurity— and offer attendees the chanceto earn CPE credits. Over the course of two days, attendees will learn, among other things, how to:

• go beyond classic vendor risk-assessment practices and take advantage of continuous data-driven security intelligence methods

• real-world, practical advice on automating third-party privacy and security risk programs

• cut through the complexity of today’s compliance with a multi-party recognition framework for cloud security

“This year’s CSA EMEA Congress examines the convergence of security and privacy a little more than a year after the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation. The event promises to offer attendees an in-depth examination of what we as cloud professionals have learned over the past 16 months as well as what technologies are shaping our industry’s future,” said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Security Alliance.

Attendees will benefit from panels and presentations featuring companies leading the development of cutting-edge advancements in cloud security and data privacy, including:

• Cloud Computing Security in the NIS Directive. Presenter: Dr. Marnix Dekker, Cybersecurity Expert, European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA)

• From Spreadsheets to Streamlined: Automating the Third-Party Vendor Risk Lifecycle. Presenter: Ian Evans, Managing Director, OneTrust

• CSA Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR). Presenter: Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, CSA

• How Cybersecurity Certification Can Foster the EU Cybersecurity Market. Presenter: Dr. Udo Helmbrecht. Executive Director, ENISA

• The Community Draft of the Revised C5. Presenter: Dr. Patrick Grete, Cloud Security Expert, Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)

• Trust in Cloud by Certification. Presenter: Damir Savanovic, Senior Innovation Analyst, CSA

• Taking Control of IoT: An Enterprise Perspective. Presenter: Hillary Baron, Research Analyst and Program Manager, CSA

• Track: Cloud Privacy, Governance and Compliance

o Cloud Security Alliance Code of Conduct for GDPR Compliance. Presenter: Paolo Balboni, Founding Partner, ICT Legal Consulting, and President, European Privacy Association

o What’s Up with Data Breaches Notifications Under the GDPR. Presenter: Dorotea Alessandra De Marco, Senior Official, Italian Data Protection Authority

o Trust but Verify. Presenter: Gillian Hamilton, Strategic Trust Lead, Google Cloud

o Bolster Your Incident Response Plan Across Privacy & Security Teams. Presenter: Ian Evans, Managing Director, OneTrust

o The GDPR and the NIS Directive One Year On: Security Obligations on Cloud Service Providers. Presenters Jenny Gershkovich, Information Security Lead Vendor Security Services, ABN AMRO Bank N.V.; Isabella Oldani, Research Coordinator, “Legal and Privacy in the Cloud” Cloud Security Alliance-Italian Chapter; Marco Tullio Giordano, Attorney-at-law, Data Protection Officer and ISO27001 Lead Auditor; and Massimo Simbula, founder, Studio Legale Simbula Law Firm

• Track: Best Practices in Cybersecurity

o Leveraging Osquery for DFIR at Scale. Presenter: Sohini Mukherjee, Security Researcher, Adobe

o Works Councils, Your Best Friends (Really!).Presenter: Mark Wijnhoven, Global Legal and Privacy Lead, Phillips Group Security

o Using Cloud Services Securely – A Practical Viewpoint. Presenter: Benoit Heynderickx, Research Analyst, Information Security Forum

o How to Scale Vendor Security Management. Presenter: Jenny Gershkovich, Information Security Lead Vendor Security Services, ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

o Secure Cloud Adoption by Spanish Organizations. Presenter: Mariano Benito, CISO, GMV Soluciones Globales Internet Secure

o Digital Transformation Requires Security Transformation. Presenter: Neil Thacker, CISO EMEA, Netskope

o Cloud Octagon Model for SaaS Risk Assessments. Presenter: Jim de Haas, Cloud Security Wizard, ABN AMRO Bank

o Vendor Risk Assessment — A Discussion with Cloud Leaders (Panel). Moderator: Chris Niggel, Director of Security and Compliance, Okta Vendor Risk Assessment

Register now. Rates as follows: Standard €350 (Ends Nov. 1; €20.24 fee); late €500 (Nov. 2-21; €28.49 fee); student and government rate €50 (no expiration; €3.75 fee); CCSK Foundation Training, €870 (€48.84 fee); CGC training €785 (€44.17 fee); GDPR €2,000 (€110.99 fee). Members of the media and analyst community interested in attending the event should contact Kari Walkerfor more information, to receive press credentials and to schedule pre-event or onsite interviews with CSA leadership, working group chairs and conference speakers.

