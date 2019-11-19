18-19 November 2019, The Hotel, Brussels, Belgium: The 2019 Conference on the EU Cybersecurity Act

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

The 2019 International Conference on the EU Cybersecurity Act has been developed to help standards community prepare for the evolution of risk-based frameworks meant to address market fragmentation in the EU. The EU Cybersecurity Act, now in the early stages of development, will eventually create a wide-ranging, independent European body of cybersecurity regulation as part of the “single digital market” goal. This landmark regulatory mandate will have a wide-ranging effect on the international standards community—now is the time to begin planning for and participating in ongoing changes.

The Conference will cover the potential effects on current schemes and regulatory mandates like Common Criteria, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ISO 27001, Cloud Certifications, OWASP, EMVCo and payment schemes, PCI PTS, PCI SPoC, and more.

TECHNOLOGY ISSUES

The evolving challenges facing the international standards community and the solutions developed to meet them.

MEETING CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS

Improving engagement between the standards community, government policy makers, end-users of ICT products, services and processes.

UPDATES FROM SCHEMES

Updates from relevant public schemes, private schemes, and members of the international technical community involved in the development of schemes.

MARKET ISSUES

Perspectives on the market benefits and challenges of certification in today’s accelerated product development environment.

Join the Global Forum on the Changing Future of Cross-Border Certification here