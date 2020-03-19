17 19th of March 2020 cANNES/ IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS: your business meeting!

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS is a one-to-one exhibition dedicated to IT professionals (manufacturers, publishers, telecom operators), infrastructure providers, mobility professionals and IT security experts.

The objective is to promote "one to one" between Top Deciders and Exhibitors through pre-organized and highly qualified meetings prior to the event, in a relaxed and warm atmosphere. As a crossroads of privileged exchanges, an instant business platform, IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS is an effective lever for the development of your business.

While its purpose is to generate leads, it is also an opportunity to learn about new trends, through plenary conferences with recognized experts, and to know who will be the best partner for current and future projects. 2 500 participants expected and 6 440 one-to-one meetings and business lunches are pre-organized

The exhibition will take place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes on 17, 18 and 19th of March 2020, and will be accessible only by accreditation.

IT & IT SECURITY MEETINGS means:

3 networking evenings including 1 welcome cocktail, 1 free evening to invite your customers and 1 closing evening,

4 plenary conferences with recognized experts and 10 workshops led by exhibitors.

IT & IT Security Meetings offers you the opportunity to respond to more than 2 700 projects detected! For the past 8 years we have been generating business each year for exhibitors who trust us.

If we know how to do it for them; we will know how to do it for you.

Organizer’s website: https://www.it-and-it-security-meet...