15 May London - 17 May Paris: RiskIQ brings Threat Hunting Educational Workshops to London and Paris

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

RiskIQ announced the company is bringing its educational Threat Hunting Workshops to London, UK and Paris, France. Alongside its partner Flashpoint, RiskIQ’s workshops will provide hands-on training to introduce security analysts, incident responders and SOC personnel to new methods and new threat datasets that allow them to quickly and thoroughly investigate attacks.

Here are the offerings:

• London, UK – Tuesday 15 May 2018

o Time: 12.00 - 17.30 BST (lunch will be provided)

o Location: Park Plaza London Waterloo

• Paris, France – Thursday 17 May 2018

o Time: 12.00 - 17.30 CEST (lunch will be provided)

o Location: Hilton Paris La Défense

Attendees who register for the Threat Hunting Workshops in London and Paris will learn how to use a process RiskIQ defines as ‘Infrastructure Analysis.’ Any work on the internet – good or bad – will create ‘signals,’ or pieces of information generated from performing any action, which can then be used to form analyst connections. Using Infrastructure Analysis, it is possible for anyone to use a starting indicator, like an IP address, and easily pivot around to discover related entities.

Attendees will learn: • An introduction to Threat Infrastructure Analysis

• The questions that should be asked during an investigation

• How to pivot between multiple threat datasets to isolate attacker infrastructure

• Enhanced context via web crawling

• Common analyst pitfalls

• Hands-on exercises

• What their own organisation’s digital footprint looks like from an attacker’s perspective

Attendees will also receive a certification completion for 6 CPE credits.

The full agenda for the London and Paris events is as follows:

• 12:00: Lunch and registration

• 12:45: Welcome and introductions

• 13:00: Hands-on exercises with RiskIQ

• 15:45: Break

• 16:00: DDW Investigation with Flashpoint

• 16:45: Discussion and additional advanced use cases

• 17:30: Close

To register for the London or Paris Threat Hunting Workshops, please visit the RiskIQ website.