14th Mars 2019 Luxembourg ISDAYS

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

IS Day is a full-day event in Luxembourg gathering cybersecurity professionals for an exclusive programme of seminars and presentations given by recognised experts, live demos in the exhibition area and many networking opportunities.

For the third time this year, a prestigious gala dinner will be held at the end of the day to reward best practices in the sector.

Location: Alvisse Parc Hotel Luxembourg
Website: www.isday.lu
Registration : http://www.isday.lu/registration/
Contact: team@itone.lu




