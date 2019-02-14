14/02/2019 - 11am - Noon: ITrust invites you to its next webinar on the new generation SOC!

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

ITrust invites you to its next webinar on the new generation SOC! With the increasing number of security breaches and the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, companies must now give a fresh look on their approach to cyber security.

It is now necessary to switch to a model where the focus will be on a complete analysis of the data in the information system using advanced supervision tools. Having inaugurated its second security centre in the Paris region, ITrust looks back at this essential aspect of cybersecurity.

The SOC is the solution to overcome this lack of protection. It will allow the company to constantly monitor the IT security of its IT assets but also, and above all, to react immediately in the event of a proven or suspected attack. During this webinar, Damien Bancal, founder of Zataz, will introduce you to the latest attacks and cyber news.

ITrust will explain to you the tools and resources to be put in place to have a relevant watch on its information system by demonstrating its Security Operations Centre (SOC).

Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information on how to access the webinar.

Practical information....

Thursday 14/02/2019

11am - Noon

To register, click on the button below and let us guide you...