13 -18 April SANS Riyadh 2019

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute announced SANS Riyadh 2019 to help cyber security professionals in Saudi Arabia develop deep, hands-on skills through immersion-style training. SANS Riyadh 2019 will be held at the Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski Riyadh from April 13-18, 2019.

Expert instructors including some of the world’s top cyber security practitioners will help participants develop skills in network penetration testing, ethical hacking, advanced incidence response, threat hunting and defending web applications security essentials, to protect and defend their organisations against ever-increasing cyber threats.

“Cyber-crime is in a state of constant growth, both in terms of volume and impact. This holds true globally as well as in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has seen a significant increase in connectivity due to the rapid development of smart cities and other ambitious infrastructure projects, as a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, making it a tempting target for other state actors and cyber criminals,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa at SANS Institute. “It is therefore critical for government and enterprises to strengthen their security posture, hire more cyber security practitioners and upskill their existing cyber security team to keep up with the fast-changing technology landscape. Developing the skills of cyber security experts in Saudi Arabia has to be the top priority to help prevent future attacks.”

“Recruiting the right talent is an undeniable challenge. Companies need to effectively manage their human capital development and plan for security resources to take 1-2 personal development courses a year to maintain their ability to secure the organisation. At SANS Riyadh 2019, our top global cyber security experts provide the kind of hands-on immersion style training that will give delegates the skills they need to distinguish them as information security leaders,” Mr. Baltagi added.

SANS Institute’s mission is to deliver cutting-edge information security knowledge and skills to all students in order to protect people and assets. The SANS promise that students will be able to use the new skills they have learned as soon as they return to work is at the heart of everything the company does.

SANS Riyadh 2019 will feature two new courses – FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics and FOR572: Advanced Network Forensics: Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response, in addition to its popular courses such as SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, and SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics. Top cyber security experts Hidayath Khan, Matt Bromiley, David Szili, Ian Reynolds, Nik Alleyne, Chris Dale and Tim Garcia will conduct sessions with comprehensive coverage of tools, techniques and methodologies, and train participants to find vulnerabilities and mitigate their effects.

SANS Institute has planned a number of regional events in 2019 across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kuwait.