13-14 November -Istanbul: TurkeyIFINSEC Financial Sector IT Security Conference and Exhibition

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

IFINSEC Financial Sector IT Security Conference and Exhibition ( www.ifinsec.com ) will be held on 13-14 November 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. IFINSEC is a global and niche conference with its focus on IT Security technologies and solutions for the financial sector. IFINSEC is one of the most important conferences in EMEA region in its category. With 500+ attendees, 30+ speakers and 30+ speaking sessions, IFINSEC 2017 Conference was organized very successfully. An intensive participation is expected to the IFINSEC 2018 Conference from Turkey and many other countries as well. Sponsorship and delegate registrations are open.

The Speakers of IFINSEC 2018 Conference are announced on the event website. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area at where sponsor companies will introduce their solutions to the visitors.

IT Security, Information Security, Network Security, Big Data Security, Application Security, Web Security, Identity and Access Management, End User Security, Database Security, Mobile Security, Cloud Security, IT Governance, IT Compliance, IT Audit and IT Risk Management are key topics of the conference.

For more information about IFINSEC Conference, please visit event website www.ifinsec.com or contact: info@ifinsec.com

Date: 13-14 November 2018

Location: Istanbul - Turkey

Event Website: www.ifinsec.com

Email: info@ifinsec.com