12-14 of February: All-Russian review of solutions and technologies for safe and smart cities at TB Forum 2019. Hurry up to participate!

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

12 branch conferences and All-Russian Review of Solutions and Technologies to ensure complex security, terrorist protection of facilities as well as the security of information infrastructure will take place on the 12-14 of February 2019.

On the agenda of customers in the field of urban security - tasks to improve the quality of life of citizens through large-scale use of information and communication technologies in the social sphere and also aims to increase efficiency and transparency of city management.

The conference "Digital transformation: from a safe city to a safe region" will take place on the 12th of February.

We invite producers, developers and integrators to demonstrate their intelligent products and modern solutions for safe and smart cities of Russia at TB Forum 2019.

Units for discussion and speeches in TB Forum program:

• How does a smart city work? Stable development. Effects to control.

• Government influence in a digital transformation of cities. The way from local "smart" solutions to integrated intelligent infrastructure.

• Systems of distributed situational centres. Complex information systems of monitoring and management of operational services.

• Security in "Smart cities" Internet of Things, video analytics and acoustic control systems, integrated systems of public alert and fire safety, artificial intelligence to provide security, prediction systems based on Big Data analyze, cyber security.

The theme of the safety of the urban environment is supported by separate units and other conferences of TB Forum 2019:

• 12-13th of February. International Conference "Terrorism and security on transport"

• 12th of February. Conference "Providing security of mass events"

• 12th of February "Fire security in places with massive stay of people. Kemerovo lessons"

Such companies will present their products: BioSmart, INTELLIKO, KeyGuard, Symway, VIVOTEK Inc., Argus-Spectr, ARMO-Systems, BEWARD, Borlas, VIST Group, Wlibor Systems, GCS, Infotecs, Security Code, Integra-S, Confident, CROC, Magnito-Kontakt, Micran, NAG, NumaTech, PLCSystems, REICOM Group, Ritm, Russian Broadcasting and alert Networks, Synesis, Modern High Technologies, Sphera, TENSOR, Transset, TS-SKN, Cesis, CNT Impulse, GK Shield, ELVIS Neotek, ELVIS-Plus, Electronika, Eliks, Yuzhpolymetal-Holding and others. Hurry up to join them!

Book to exhibit!