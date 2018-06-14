Search
12-14 June 2018: Join Datacloud Europe 2017 the premier leadership summit for critical IT infrastructure

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Global Congress and Exhibition is returning to Monaco for its 15th year 12-14 June 2018. With a powerful agenda covering cloud challenges and data centre infrastructure Datacloud Europe attracts investors, financiers, business leaders who use this annual event in the stunning backdrop of Monte Carlo to meet and do deals influencing outcomes for the next 12 months and beyond.

Who will attend?

Datacloud Europe brings together leading innovators, solutions providers, location agencies, power companies, infrastructure and connectivity leaders, data centre service firms, cooling specialists, European and global organizations, investors, data centre audit firms, government agencies and many more.

Venue

Spread across stunning Monaco the event will take place in many of the Principality’s key sites with The Grimaldi Forum hosting our conference, the stunning Le Sporting Club home to The Datacloud Awards and The Enterprise Cloud Forum convening in the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel.

There’s A Great Deal Going On
- Datacloud Exhibition
- The 11th Datacloud Awards
- Enterprise Cloud Forum (ECF)
- Datacloud Leaders Address
- Prequalified Enterprise Meetings service
- Original research from BroadGroup
- Infrastructure Masons European Meet-Up
- Esteemed Global Leadership Panel
- Special Edge focus
- 3 days of premier networking and content
- And much much more…

Contact the team here or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date @DatacloudEurope




