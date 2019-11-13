12-13 November 2019 Istanbul - Turkey: IFINSEC Financial Sector IT Security Conference and Exhibition

IFINSEC Financial Sector IT Security Conference and Exhibition ( www.ifinsec.com ) will be held on 12-13 November 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. IFINSEC is a global and niche conference with its focus on IT Security technologies and solutions for the financial sector. IFINSEC is one of the most important conferences in EMEA region in its category. With 450+ attendees, IFINSEC 2018 Conference was organized very successfully. An intensive participation is expected to the IFINSEC 2019 Conference from Turkey and many other countries. IFINSEC 2019 is an unmissable conference.

IT Security, Information Security, Network Security, Big Data Security, Application Security, Web Security, Identity and Access Management, End User Security, Database Security, Mobile Security, Cloud Security, IT Governance, IT Compliance, IT Audit and IT Risk Management are key topics of the conference.

IFINSEC Conference serves a platform at where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The language of the conference speeches will be English or Turkish. Simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available during conference speeches. There will be an exhibition area at where sponsor companies will introduce their solutions to the visitors.

IFINSEC Financial Sector IT Security Conference and Exhibition

Date: 12-13 November 2019

Location: Istanbul - Turkey

Event Website: www.ifinsec.com

Email: info@ifinsec.com

