11 February - 27 February - Infoblox Hosts ‘Security and Data Centre’ Road Tour across EMEA and Asia Pacific

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced that it is hosting a 21-city tour throughout Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa leg of the road tour, focuses on security and next generation data centres, with the theme ‘Take Network Security to the Next Level’, kicked off on February 11th, 2019 in Cairo Egypt and will conclude in Muscat, Oman on the 27th of February.

Ashraf Sheet, Regional Director MEA at Infoblox says, “We live in a hyperconnected world. IP traffic is exploding with over 3 zettabytes of annual IP traffic expected by 2021, and an estimated 125 billion IoT devices expected by 2030. Over 90% of enterprises have adopted public cloud. This rapid growth and complexity leads to a variety of security challenges, and over the past 10 years there have been over 780 million malware attacks. From ransomware to data breaches, cyberattacks continue to dominate the headlines but without integrated tools to help correlate data and automate responses, most organizations are simply unable to respond quickly enough.”

At the 2019 round tour, Infoblox and its strategic partners will help regional organizations understand how next-level security, reliability and automation, managed on-premise and in the cloud, can help reduce incident responses, protect against data exfiltration and improve SOC team efficiency.

Infoblox experts will discuss how organizations are addressing core networking challenges in security and next-gen data centres and eliminating weaknesses within the core infrastructure. Sessions will focus on malware mitigation, security operations, data protection and cloud integration. Event attendees will get an opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, see live demos and be inspired by industry leaders and real-world stories from organizations who will share how they are driving growth, innovation and digital transformation with Infoblox solutions.

The full schedule of the road show, with dates and cities for the tour across Middle East & Africa are as follows:

11 February 2019 Cairo, Egypt

14 February 2019 Dubai, UAE

18 February 2019 Kuwait City, Kuwait

21 February 2019 Johannesburg, South Africa

25 February 2019 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

27 February 2019 Muscat, Oman

To find out more about the complimentary seminar series and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.infoblox.com/security-r...