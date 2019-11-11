11 - 13 November - CBRN Summit and Live Exercise

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats are constantly evolving in nature. They can originate from varying sources at any given time, and the consequences of which have not been experienced before, providing a significant challenge for security and emergency responders.

Over the past decade, chemical attacks by both state and non-state actors in Syria, the Novichock attack in Salisbury, and the unforgiving Ebola epidemic have brought the CBRN threat to the forefront of international attention, identifying capability gaps and limitations to our existing defence and response structures.

In response to this threat, the Geneva CBRN Summit and Live Exercise, held with support from the Republic and Canton of Geneva and the Federal Department of Defence, will bring together leading security professionals and industry leaders to address current CBRN threat trends, the latest technological and doctrinal procedures for improving detection, verification and decontamination of hazardous materials, and a live joint exercise demonstration that will emphasise the importance of interoperability at every level to determine an effective and unified response.

Attend this conference to:

• Improve your capability to prevent, detect and respond to CBRN incidents by enhancing international collaboration and your ability to operate alongside partners from the civilian, military and humanitarian sectors

• Recover faster from hazardous incidents by maximising your decontamination tools and processes

• Ensure an effective and unified domestic response to CBRN incidents by improving safety and interoperability between your first response units

• Understand and plan against the latest emerging threats by aligning your operating procedures with the world’s leading CBRN responders who will discuss their views on the future threat and operating environments

Start Date: 11 November 2019

End date: 13 November 2019

Venue: Geneva, Switzerland

Address: Geneva, Switzerland

Town/City: Geneva,

Country: Switzerland

Contact: Cameron Jones

Organiser Name: Defence IQ

Email: enquire@defenceiq.com

Telephone: 44 (0) 207 036 1300

Event link: https://www.defenceiq.com/events-cb...

Speakers:

• Lieutenant Colonel Mark Normile, Commandant, UK Defence Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Centre

• Colonel Christophe Baumberger, NBC-EOD Centre of Competence, Swiss Federal Department of Defence

• Douglas Bryce, Joint PEO for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, US Department of Defense

• Vayl S. Oxford, Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency

• Colonel Vratislav Osvald, Director, Joint CBRN Defence Centre of Excellence, NATO

• Dr. Stef Steinstra, Chief Project Officer Biodefence, Government of the Netherlands

