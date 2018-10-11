10-11 October 2018: Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Singapore 2018

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Safeguard your future and master the skills to navigate the depths of the dark web and cyber threats at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Singapore 2018 – Asia’s fastest growing IT security show. A record-breaking 14,054* qualified enterprise and service providers buyers (*BPA audited) walked through the doors of Marina Bay Sands in 2017. This year on 10th and 11th October, we are primed to be BIGGER and BETTER.

Don’t get bitten. Learn everything you need to stay safe in an increasingly hostile digital environment. At Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Singapore, you can…

• Source from 70+ leading cyber security providers and solution leaders including Barracuda, Carbon Black, Centrify, LogRhythm, Netpoleon, Sophos, Qualys, Watchguard, Zscaler and many more.

• Hear from 100+ world-class security expert speakers across 3 dedicated theatres. Come and learn from world-class practitioners from INTERPOL, Government Technology Agency of Singapore, Visa, Diners Club, PSA International, National Supercomputing Center, IASA APAC and more. Walk away with invaluable knowledge, know-how and insights on future trends, cyber threats and most importantly, learn how to be way ahead of your cyber predators.

• Network with more than 15,000 of your peers, all who have experienced and overcome cloud & cyber security challenges as you.

• Visit our industry-leading sister events for FREE on the same ticket access – Cloud Expo Asia, Big Data World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World and a new launch show, eCommerce Expo will provide comprehensive solutions for professionals in one location.

They’re out to get you. But we’re here to help you. Come and join the CISOs, Heads of IT Security, cloud architects and senior executives from organisations across industry sectors who will be attending Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Singapore 2018.

Register your interest now: www.cloudsecurityexpoasia.co... 10-11 October 2018 | Marina Bay Sands, Singapore| 9.30am – 5pm |

www.cloudandcybersecurityexpo.com